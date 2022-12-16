Troops Intercept Surveillance Camera, Combat Drones as IPOB Plots Attacks in South-East

File copy of troops

Nigerian Troops have intercepted some surveillance cameras and combat drones in the southeast.

Multiple sources who confirmed the development told PRNigeria that the drones, which were deployed by terrorists of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, were on surveillance and combat missions to some communities in the southeastern region.

This is preparatory for the IPOB terrorists to carry out gruesome attacks in Imo and Anambra States.

According to the sources, the planned IPOB attacks on residents of South East States are billed for now till after the yuletide.

“At the moment, the IPOB terrorists have embedded themselves with residents of some communities in the two States.

“But what is delaying our troops from striking them is the fact that we are wary of causing collateral damages,” one of them said, pleading for anonymity.

He, however, said their security operatives have also obtained CCTV footages of the IPOB criminals’ enclaves and will soon launch an onslaught against them.

By PRNigeria