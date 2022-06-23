Troops intercept explosives ammunition in Cross River

By Chimezie Godfrey

Troops of 13 Brigade operating under command of 82 Division, Nigerian Army on Tuesday intercepted a Toyota Camry car with registration number JAL 492 AA, ladened with assorted munition while enroute Utanga village towards Obudu Mountains in Cross River State.

In a statement, Brig-Gen Onyema Nwachukwu, Director Army Public Relations disclosed that troops deployed at Forward Operating Base Amana attempted to stop the vehicle at their checkpoint but the driver evaded the checking and zoomed off.

“The drivers recalcitrance

compelled the troops to open fire on the tyres of the vehicle, thereby immobilizing it.

“A thorough search conducted on the vehicle revealed it was conveying 72 Improvised Explosive Device chargers, 121 Dynamite Liquid, 200 rounds of 7.62 mm (NATO) and 82 rounds of 7.62 mm (Special) ammunition. Other items recovered in the intercepted vehicle are military uniforms and kits.

“Members of the public are please urged to continue to support our troops with credible information that will lead to stemming the tide of insecurity across the country,” he stated.

