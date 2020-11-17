Troops intensify onslaught, neutralize kidnapper, arrest others

By Chimezie Godfrey

One kidnapper has been killed and others arrested as the troops of Operation Accord intensifies onslaught against criminal elements in the North West region of the country.

The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Defence Headquarters Abuja, Maj Gen. John Enenche disclosed this on Tuesday.

Enenche stressed that troops of Operation ACCORD have intensified the onslaught against criminal elements with attendant successes.

He said,”Following credible intelligence on the presence of kidnappers in Garin Arawa of Tangaza Local Government Area of Sokoto State on 16 November 2020.

“Troops immediately mobilized to the village and made contact with kidnappers. In the course of the encounter, one kidnapper was killed in contact while others escaped with gunshot wounds.

“Items recovered from the operation, include one AK47 rifle, one magazine and one motorcycle.”

Enenche also disclosed that troops deployed at Dungun Muazu received a distress call from motorists along Tashan Bawa-Kuyelo road that suspected bandits barricaded road in an attempt to rob road users.

He said the troops swiftly responded and made contact with robbers.

According to him, the troop’s superior firepower forced robbers to escape into the bush. Normalcy has since been restored to the general area.

The Defence Spokesperson further revealed that in another development, troops deployed at Jibia arrested 2 suspected kidnappers named Malam Ismail Isah and Malam Sale Samaila at Tsembe Kolumbo village in Jibia Local Government Area of Katsina State.

According to him, the suspects are currently in custody for further investigation.

Enenche also said that one suspected bandit named Bello Ardo from Yargoje town in Kankara Local Government Area of Katsina State was arrested on 16 November 2020 by the gallant troops.

He said the suspect is currently in custody undergoing investigation.

Enenche said that the gallant troops have continued to dominate the general area with aggressive patrols to deny bandits freedom of action.

He assured that the Armed Forces of Nigeria will not relent until all enemies of the nation are neutralised and normalcy is restored to all troubled zones.