Troops intensify onslaught, eliminate more terrorists in North East

Troops of Operation Lafiya Dole (OPLD) have intensified the onslaught against Boko Haram and Islamic States West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists, eliminating more fighters in recent encounters in the North East Zone.

The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. John Enenche, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

Enenche said the recent onslaught was in continuation of the aggressive clearance operations across the North East aimed at decisively ending terrorism in the region.

He added that several other terrorists were arrested by the troops.

Enenche explained that the troops of 192 Battalion in Gwoza, Borno, on Monday conducted a raid on a Boko Haram terrorists’ hideout at Kwatara in the Mandara Mountains.

He added that the successful operation led to the killing of several terrorists while many others fled with gunshot wounds.

The coordinator further disclosed that troops of 151 Battalion, deployed at Strong Response Area, killed two terrorists on the Darel Jamel – Miyanti Road and rescued two women from captivity.

He added that the troops also recovered two bicycles, one sack containing 121 pairs of new rubber slippers and the sum of N29,500.

According to him, one Boko Haram member named Mustapha Kori, surrendered to troops of Army Super Camp 11, Gamboru, on June 8.

“The surrendered insurgent confessed that he actively participated in Boko Haram activities for the past five years but managed to escape from their camp at Fulatari around Lake Chad after a series of artillery bombardments of their location.

“This led to the death of most of their fighters including their local commanders.

“Earlier on June 5, troops of 195 Battalion deployed at Strong Response Area, Zabarmari, Borno State, conducted a long range clearance patrol to Jajeri, Gurnum Kole l, Gurnum Kole ll, Malis and Ladin Mbuta.

“Troops also cleared Asala Fura, Mai Njika, Kanube, Kessa Ngala, Taula and Shuwabe.

“At Taula, troops stormed a Boko Haram hideout, neutralising three criminals while others fled in disarray.

“Troops also recovered one solar panel charger, one cell phone, rubber solution, roasted beef, rice, cooking pots and some cooking ingredients before destroying the enclave,” he said.

Enenche further disclosed that the same troops of 195 Battalion in conjunction with the Civilian Joint Task Force eliminated one terrorist on the Dusuman – Zabarmari track road.

He added that one AK47 Rifle and one magazine loaded with two rounds of 7.62mm Special ammunition were recovered.

According to him, the troops of 271 Task Force Tank Battalion, Michika, Adamawa, tracked and arrested a Boko Haram spy named Kawalu during a jummat prayer at Michika Central Mosque on Friday.

“The arrested suspect confessed to have come from Maikadiri, a Boko Haram enclave.

“The suspect is presently in troops’ custody for further interrogation,” he said.

He said the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, commended the gallant troops for their resilience, courage and dedication to the noble cause of defending the country.

“The high command of the armed forces of Nigeria also urges the troops to remain steadfast and focused as they sustain the onslaught against the enemies of our nation,” he added. (NAN)

