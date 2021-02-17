Troops in hot pursuit of bandits involved in Kagara kidnap, says Army HQ

(Photo: File copy of troops)

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Nigerian Army troops in a swift response to the incident of kidnap of members of staff and students of Government Science School, Kagara in Rafi Local Government Area of Niger State has mobilized and are currently in hot pursuit of the criminal elements in the general area.

The Director, Army Public Relations, Brig. Gen. Mohammed Yerima disclosed this in a statement Wednesday.

He noted that in the report making rounds on traditional and online media, it was reported that the bandits gained entry into the school in the early hours of Wednesday 17 February 2021 and abducted unspecified number of members of staff and students of the School.

He said,”The Nigerian Army in line with it’s constitutional mandate wishes to reassure the general public that troops in operational synergy with sister security agencies are in hot pursuit of the criminal elements in order to ensure safe return of the kidnapped victims.

“Furthermore, the NA also wishes to call on members of the general public to provide actionable information to security agencies that would lead to the arrest of these criminal elements.”