Troops in fierce encounter with BH, ISWAP, inflict heavy casualty on terrorists

November 11, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project, Defence, Featured, News, Press Statements / Releases, Project, Security 0



By Chimezie Godfrey

of Hadin Kai (OPHK) deployed at 192 Battalion Foward Operations Base (FOB) have inflicted heavy casualty on Boko Haram(BH) and Islamic West Africa Province (ISWAP) in an ambush in Pulka general area.

Brig-Gen Onyema Nwachukwu disclosed this in a statement said it an intelligence driven that conducted with precision in conjunction with members the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) and vigilantes.

“The left four the criminal elements neutralized and a good number arms recovered.

“The fierce encounter occured in Rengye, an area suspected to be the terrorists’ crossing point. Aside the neutralized terrorists, several others escaped with injuries, leaving traces blood behind, as they fled in disarray.

“The gallant recovered two AK 47 rifles, three AK 47 rifle magazines, one 36 Energa Hand Grenade and oneTear gas cannister from the terrorists,” General Onyema stated.

While commending the for their resilience and renewed doggedness, the Chief Army Staff, Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya charged them to continue to dominate the area operationally by denying the criminals freedom action.

Tags: , , ,