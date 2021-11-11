Troops in fierce encounter with BH, ISWAP, inflict heavy casualty on terrorists

By Chimezie Godfrey

Troops of Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK) deployed at 192 Battalion Foward Operations Base (FOB) have inflicted heavy casualty on Boko Haram(BH) and Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists in an ambush in Pulka general area.

Brig-Gen Onyema Nwachukwu who disclosed this in a statement said it was an intelligence driven operation that was conducted with precision in conjunction with members of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) and local vigilantes.

“The operation left four of the criminal elements neutralized and a good number of arms recovered.

“The fierce encounter occured in Rengye, an area suspected to be the terrorists’ crossing point. Aside the neutralized terrorists, several others escaped with injuries, leaving traces of blood behind, as they fled in disarray.

“The gallant troops recovered two AK 47 rifles, three AK 47 rifle magazines, one 36 Energa Hand Grenade and oneTear gas cannister from the terrorists,” General Onyema stated.

While commending the troops for their resilience and renewed doggedness, the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya charged them to continue to dominate the area operationally by denying the criminals freedom of action.

