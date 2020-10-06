Troops in daring raid, neutralize bandits at Barkin Ladi

Nigerian troops have neutralized a bandit leader as well as some his followers in a daring raid at Barkin Ladi, Plateau State, the Defence Headquarters, DHQ, said Tuesday.

Major General John Enenche, coordinator, Defence Media Operations, DHQ said in a statement that the successful raid followed credible intelligence.

Enenche said, ” In continuation of coordinated, aggressive raid operations against identified armed bandits’ camps in Plateau state, troops of Operation SAFE HAVEN have neutralized a notorious bandit leader along with some of his fighters following a daring raid on the bandits’ hideout at Tafawa village in Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State on 5 October 2020.

“Troops recorded this latest success following credible and actionable intelligence from local sources on the whereabouts of the notorious bandit leader hibernating in the general area. Recall that earlier on 26 September 2020, troops of Operation SAFE HAVEN engaged armed bandits during a foiled robbery at Bisichi. During the operation, the bandit leader was fatally injured, but managed to flee the onslaught and was receiving treatment at the hideout in Tafawa village.

“However, troops stormed his hideout, undeterred by the criminals’ futile effort to halt the advancing troops through sporadic firing. The valiant troops, adopting aggressive tactical maneuvers, overwhelmed the criminals with effective and superior firepower, neutralizing the bandit leader and some of his fighters while several others escaped with fatal wounds. Troops are however in pursuit of the fleeing criminals with express orders to bring them to book.

The coordinator said, “The Military High Command commends the gallant troops for their professionalism and resilience, and encourages them to intensify the onslaught against the enemies of our country. The general public is thus encouraged to continue providing credible information to the troops operating within their localities.”

