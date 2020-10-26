Troops hit bandits’ camps, eliminate scores in Kaduna

Troops of Operation Thunder Strike have eliminated scores of bandits in land and air offensives on their camps at Yadi and Kufai Shantu in Giwa Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. John Enenche, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

Enenche said the operation was executed on Saturday following credible intelligence and series of aerial surveillance missions that led to the identification of the hideouts.

He said the hideouts were confirmed to belong to a notorious leader of the bandits.

According to him, the first wave of the air component’s strikes involved seven Nigerian Air Force (NAF) aircraft that undertook 12 missions in a total of 23 sorties.