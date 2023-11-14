Troops give bandits bloody nose, kill two in Kaduna

….Troops give bandits bloody nose

By Mohammed Tijjani

The 1 Division, Nigerian Army, on Monday said its troops killed two bandits and recovered arms and ammunition in Kaduna.

Probe senseless killings in Kogi East, group urges Tinubu, IGP(Opens in a new browser tab)

The Acting Deputy Director, Army Public Relations of the Division, Lt.-Col. Musa Yahaya, confirmed the development in a statement issued in Kaduna.

Yayaha said the feat followed the continuation of the sustained operation against terrorists, bandits and other criminal elements in the North Western part of the country.

“Troops of 1 Division, Nigerian Army, and Operation Whirl Punch carried out a clearance operation in the general area of Juji and Telele-Kaso in ChikunLocal Government Area of Kaduna State on Nov. 13.

“The bandits who opened fire on sighting the troops approaching their location were, however, overpowered with superior and overwhelming fire power of the troops and two of the bandits were neutralized while others fled in disarray.

NBTE boss mulls establishment of National Skills Development Fund(Opens in a new browser tab)

“The troops recovered one AK 47 rifle, three AK 47 rifle magazines, quantity five of 7.62mm (special) ammunition, two locally-made hand grenade, four handsets, two motorcycle bearings, spanners, screw drivers and two bags,” he said.

Yahaya quoted the General Officer Commanding (GOC), 1 Division, Nigerian Army and Force Commander, Operation Whirl Punch, Maj.-Gen. Valentine Okoro, as urging the general public to continue to support the operation with credible information.

Okoro said the support would enhance the fight against terrorism, banditry and other criminal activities in the Division’s Area of Responsibility. (NAN)

….Troops give bandits bloody nose

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

