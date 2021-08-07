Troops foil two kidnap attempts, rescue six in Kaduna

By Chimezie Godfrey

Troops of Operation Safe Haven have reported to the Kaduna State Government that two kidnap attempts were foiled at different locations within Jema’a local government area, resulting in the rescue of six citizens.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Kaduna state Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan

According to the reports, an incident occurred along the Badde-Ungwan Ayaba-Keffi road, where bandits attempted to abduct the occupants of a commercial vehicle approaching from Abuja.

The troops responded to a distress call and on arriving the scene, recovered five abducted passengers after a search-and-rescue exercise.

The five rescued are listed as: Bilkisu Umar, Maryam Usman, Abdulsalam Mohammad, Adamu Abdullahi, Nafisa Abdulmumini (who was with her infant son)

In another incident, the troops rescued one David Danladi along the Fanock-Kyayya-Keffi road, Jema’a LGA, after he had been abducted from his vehicle by bandits.

He was rescued with minor leg injuries and was taken to hospital for medical attention.

The Kaduna State Government commended the troops for their efforts in thwarting the kidnappings, and praised their promptness in responding to the incidences, leading to the rescues.

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...