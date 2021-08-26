Troops foil terrorists’ attack on Yobe town, capture equipment

The Nigerian Army says troops of Operation Hadin Kai on Wednesday foiled an attempted attack on Babangida town Yobe by terrorists belonging to Boko Haram and Islamic State Province (ISWAP).

The Director, Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, disclosed this a statement on Wednesday Abuja.

Nwachukwu said the terrorists, who were prowling logistics replenishment, made futile efforts to infiltrate the town but were met with a fierce counterattack from the vigilant troops, forcing them to retreat disarray.

According to him, the gallant troops captured one gun truck, one Dushka anti-aircraft gun, two AK-47 rifles and unprimed Improvised Explosive Devices (IED) from the fleeing terrorists.

“Further exploitation by the troops is still ongoing. The dogged troops have been commended by the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Faruk Yahaya, their vigilance and swiftness countering the attack.

“He also encouraged them to remain focused and avoid any form of distraction from the terrorists, who are desperate to make face-saving moves, having suffered enormous depletion their ranks.

“Law abiding of Yobe and North-East general are assured of the Chief of Army Staff’s determination to finally rout the Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists from their hideouts.

“They are also encouraged to continue to avail troops of actionable information that would enhance speedy execution of ongoing Counter-Terrorism Counter-Insurgency operations the region,” he said. (NAN)

