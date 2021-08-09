Troops foil terrorists’ attack on Borno town

Troops of Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK) have thwarted an attempted attack by the Boko Haram/Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists on Damboa town in Borno, Nigerian Army says.

The Director, Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

Nwachukwu said the troops of 25 Task Force Brigade successfully quelled a dawn attack attempt on the town in the early hours of Sunday by terrorists.

He said the criminals made a futile effort to infiltrate the town, but were met with heavy fire from the vigilant troops.

He said the terrorists attempted to infiltrate the town with unconfirmed numbers of foot soldiers and some mounted on motorcycles.

He added that the terrorists suffered debilitating gunshot wounds from troops’ fire, forcing them to beat a retreat in disarray.

The Army spokesperson said the troops were currently on the trail of the fleeing terrorists.

He disclosed that two vehicles belonging to the Civilian Joint Task Force were razed by fire in the exchange of fire that ensued.

“They are also encouraged not to allow any form of distraction from the marauding terrorists, whose ranks have suffered enormous depletion in manpower as a result of ongoing air and artillery bombardments.

“Law abiding people of North East Nigeria are assured of the Chief of Army Staff’s determination to finally rout the Boko Haram/ISWAP criminals from their hideouts.

“The good people of the North East are also encouraged to continue to avail the troops with actionable information that will enhance the execution of the ongoing Counter Terrorism Counter Insurgency operations in the region,” he said. (NAN)

