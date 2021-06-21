Troops foil terrorists’ attack, neutralise scores in Borno town –spokesman

The Nigerian Army has disclosed that the troops of Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK), on Sunday, foiled an attack by Boko Haram insurgents and neutralised scores of the terrorists in Kumshe town, in state.

The Director, Army Public , Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday, in Abuja.

Nwachukwu said the troops deployed at the Forward Operational Base (FOB) of the 152 Battalion, Kumshe, gallantly dealt with the terrorists, who were on a suicidal infiltration attempt into the camp.

He said that the terrorists, mounted on four gun trucks and several motorcycles, attempted to infiltrate and attack the camp through the northern part of the troops’ deployment, but met fierce fire from the alert troops, resulting in the killing of six of .

“The troops, who remained dogged and sustained heavy gun fire on the terrorists during the encounter, routed and forced the terrorists to flee in total disarray.

“They captured six AK 47 Rifles, one hand held grenade, assorted and other First Aid .

Meanwhile, the Chief of Army , Maj.-Gen. Faruk Yahaya, has lauded the troops’ level of alertness and fighting spirit.

“He urged to sustain the momentum and that the remnants of terrorists hibernating in the area are completely cleared,” Nwachukwu said. (NAN)

