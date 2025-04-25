Troops Foil Oil Theft Worth Over N94m in N/Delta — DHQ

In a significant breakthrough against economic sabotage in the Niger Delta, troops of Operation DELTA SAFE have foiled oil theft operations worth over Ninety-Four Million, One Hundred and Sixteen Thousand, Four Hundred and Seventy-Six Naira (N94,116,476.00), according to the latest military report released by the Defence Headquarters in Abuja.

By Chimezie Godfrey

In a significant breakthrough against economic sabotage in the Niger Delta, troops of Operation DELTA SAFE have foiled oil theft operations worth over Ninety-Four Million, One Hundred and Sixteen Thousand, Four Hundred and Seventy-Six Naira (N94,116,476.00), according to the latest military report released by the Defence Headquarters in Abuja.

In a statement on Friday, Major General Markus Kangye, Director of Defence Media Operations (DDMO), revealed that the troops also destroyed 62 crude oil cooking ovens, 71 dugout pits, 36 storage tanks, and 35 illegal refining sites, severely crippling the logistics of crude oil thieves operating in the creeks and waterways.

General Kangye also revealed that the military recovered an array of equipment and materials used in the illicit trade, including 18 boats, 3 speedboats, 88 drums, pumping and drilling machines, tricycles, motorcycles, four vehicles, and multiple mobile phones.

According to him, a total of 29 suspects involved in the illegal oil activities were arrested and are currently in custody.

He said,”Between 17 – 25 April 2025, scores of terrorists were neutralized while others were apprehended. Troops also captured 29 perpetrators of oil theft in the anti-crude oil theft operation and rescued some kidnapped hostages.

“Troops of Operation DELTA SAFE foiled oil theft worth over Ninety Four Million One Hundred and Sixteen Thousand Four Hundred and Seventy Six Naira (N94,116,476.00) only during the week. The breakdown indicates: 89,684 litres of stolen crude oil, 46,538 litres of illegally refined AGO and 1,650 litres of DPK. Additionally, they discovered and destroyed 62 crude oil cooking ovens, 71dugout pits, 18 boats, 3

speedboats, 36 storage tanks, 88 drums and 35 illegal refining sites. Other items recovered include, pumping machines, drilling machines, tricycles, motorcycles, mobile phones and 4 vehicles.

“Relatedly, troops recovered huge quantities of assorted arms including machine guns, RPG tubes, automatic weapons as well as locally fabricated guns and Improvised Explosive Devices. Furthermore, huge cache of ammunition and live cartridges were also recovered

“This operation is part of our sustained efforts to safeguard the nation’s oil assets and cut off funding sources for criminal networks.”

The DDMO noted that the success in the Niger Delta comes amidst a broader nationwide military campaign that saw multiple operations across all six geopolitical zones.

According to him, highlights of the nationwide military campaign include the neutralization and arrest of scores of terrorists in the North East under Operation HADIN KAI, the dismantling of kidnap syndicates in the North Central under Operation WHIRL STROKE, and intensified clearance missions in the South East under Operation UDO KA.

In total, dozens of criminals were neutralized or apprehended, kidnapped civilians were rescued, and a cache of arms, ammunition, vehicles, and illicit funds were recovered across various theatres of operation.

The Defence Headquarters reiterated its commitment to eradicating terrorism, insurgency, and all forms of criminality across Nigeria, urging citizens to continue supporting the military with timely and credible intelligence.

“We remain resolute in our mandate to restore peace and order in every part of Nigeria,” Major General Kangye emphasized.

He encouraged the public to report suspicious activities to security agencies as the armed forces intensify efforts to secure the nation’s territorial integrity and economic resources.