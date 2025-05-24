‎Troops Foil Oil Theft Worth Over N533 Million as Military Intensifies Nationwide Offensive

‎



‎By Chimezie Godfrey



‎In what has become the most significant crackdown on economic sabotage in recent months, troops of the Nigerian Armed Forces, under Operation DELTA SAFE, thwarted illegal oil theft operations worth over ₦533 million, according to the latest operational update from the Defence Headquarters.



‎



‎The Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Markus Kangye, disclosed the figures during the weekly media briefing on Thursday, where he detailed the achievements of military formations between May 15 and May 22, 2025.



‎



‎ “Troops of Operation DELTA SAFE foiled oil theft worth over ₦533,509,520.00. This includes the recovery of 550,350 litres of stolen crude oil, 13,710 litres of illegally refined diesel, and 350 litres of kerosene,” Maj. Gen. Kangye stated.



‎



‎In addition to liquid recoveries, the troops destroyed 18 illegal refining sites, along with 45 crude oil cooking ovens, 30 dugout pits, and 37 storage tanks in ongoing efforts to disrupt illicit refining networks in the Niger Delta region. Also recovered were 16 boats, 4 vehicles, numerous motorcycles, drilling machines, and pumping equipment.



‎



‎A total of 51 suspects were apprehended in connection with the illegal operations, and assorted arms and ammunition were seized.



‎



‎This large-scale oil theft bust comes amid broader nationwide military campaigns against insurgents, bandits, and criminal networks across multiple theatres.



‎



‎In the North East, under Operation HADIN KAI, the military reported a mass surrender of ISWAP/JAS terrorists, including women and children, as intensified raids pushed militants out of strongholds in Borno, Yobe, and Adamawa states.



‎



‎ “Our forces neutralized several terrorists and rescued 14 kidnapped victims during clearance operations across key locations including Gwoza, Bama, and Kukawa,” said Kangye.



‎



‎Further, 13 terrorist collaborators and logistics suppliers were arrested in coordinated operations, with items such as IED-making materials and cash totalling ₦106,000 recovered.



‎



‎In the North West, under Operation FANSAN YAMMA, troops dismantled a major terrorists’ hideout—Sule Jedi camp—in Matazu LGA, Katsina State, and rescued over 25 kidnapped victims across Zamfara, Sokoto, and Kaduna States. Four collaborators were arrested, with ₦2.5 million in cash seized.



‎



‎In Plateau and Kaduna States, troops of Operation SAFE HAVEN rescued six kidnapped victims and arrested 15 suspected criminals, including foreign nationals believed to be working under false pretenses.



‎



‎In Benue, Kogi, and Niger States, Operation WHIRL STROKE saw the neutralization of violent extremists and arrest of criminals, with weapons recovered during firefights.



‎



‎In the South East, troops under Operation UDO KA arrested three armed suspects and rescued a kidnapped victim during operations in Imo, Enugu, and Anambra States.



‎



‎Reaffirming the Armed Forces’ commitment, Maj. Gen. Kangye emphasized that military operations are being conducted “within the ambit of the law and in strict adherence to human rights protocols.”



‎



‎ “The Armed Forces of Nigeria is not negotiating its resolve to restore peace. Our troops are determined and will not rest until our communities are safe,” he declared.



‎



‎The Defence Headquarters called on citizens to remain vigilant and continue to support the military with timely intelligence, stressing that the fight against insecurity is a collective responsibility.



