Troops foil kidnap attempt, neutralize IPOB, ESN kidnapper

By Chimezie Godfrey

Troops of Exercise Golden Dawn Sector 3 on Monday neutralized a member of the outlawed IPOB/ESN in a shootout at Amauju Isu Local Government Area of Imo state.

Members of the outlawed group had attempted to kidnap a group of medical doctors and nurses known as, “Doctors on the move Africa”, who were providing free medical care to inhabitants of Amucha Community in Njaba Local Government Area of Imo State.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the Director Army Public Relations Officer Brig-Gen Onyema Nwachukwu and made available to the press.

He said,”The troops in conjunction with the Nigerian Air Force 211 Quick Response Group and the Nigerian Police on receipt of actionable intelligence on the criminal plot, swiftly moved in and rescued the medical team. The medical team have been escorted to a safe location.

“The troops afterwards went after the hoodlums and made contact with them at Amauju Isu Local Government Area of Imo state, where they were found enforcing the illegal sit-at-home order in Amauju.

“In the fire fight that ensued, one of the criminals was neutralized, while the others took to their heels.

“One of them, who had escaped with gun shot wound was later apprehended by the local Vigilante and handed over to the police.

“The galant troops recovered one pump action shotgun, 5 live cartridges, one Lexus 300 XR SUV and a mobile phone.”

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...

Related

No tags for this post.