Troops have foiled a kidnap attempt in Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State, killing one of the bandits on Friday.



The Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr Samuel Aruwan said in a statement issued on Friday in Kaduna.



Aruwan said, “Troops and police operatives in the early hours of Friday, May 7, engaged armed bandits in the Rigachikun axis of the Kaduna-Zaria dual carriage way in Igabi LGA.



“The bandits had earlier attacked a Fulani settlement belonging to a popular herder, Damina Kukumake, at Kukumake village.



“The bandits who kidnapped some members of the herder’s family, also rustled several cattle and were making their escape when security agencies received a distress call.



“The security personnel comprising troops of the army and air force, as well as police operatives, made contact with the bandits as they attempted to cross the Kaduna-Zaria expressway.



“In the fierce gun duel, a notorious bandit was neutralized while many other bandits escaped with bullet wounds.



“During the gunfight, the abducted hostages escaped and the rustled cattle scattered.



“After a check, the remaining cattle were recovered as some were confirmed to have been killed in the skirmish.”



Aruwan said the troops and police operatives were now combing the general area in a clearance operation. (NAN

