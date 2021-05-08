Troops foil kidnap attempt, kill 1 bandit in Kaduna 

Troops have foiled a in Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State, killing one of the bandits on Friday.


The Commissioner for  Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr Samuel Aruwan said in a statement issued on Friday in Kaduna.


Aruwan said, “Troops and police operatives in the early hours of Friday, May 7, engaged armed bandits in the Rigachikun axis of the  Kaduna-Zaria dual carriage way in Igabi LGA.


“The bandits had earlier attacked a Fulani settlement belonging to a herder, Damina Kukumake, at Kukumake village.


“The bandits who some members of the herder’s family, also rustled several cattle and were making their escape when security agencies received a distress call.


“The security personnel comprising troops of the army and air force, as well as police operatives, made contact with the bandits as they attempted to cross the Kaduna-Zaria expressway.


“In the fierce gun duel, a notorious bandit was neutralized while many other bandits escaped with bullet wounds.


“During the gunfight, the abducted hostages escaped and the rustled cattle scattered.


“After a check, the remaining cattle were recovered as some were confirmed to have been killed in the skirmish.”


Aruwan said the troops and police operatives were now combing the general area in a clearance . (NAN

