Troops of Quick Response Force of 1 Division, Nigerian Army, has foiled attempt by bandits to kidnap some students of Turkish International Secondary School located in Rigachikun, Kaduna State.

The Director, Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Mohammed Yerima, in a statement on Friday, said the troops quickly mobilised to protect the school from the bandits following a tip off on the planned abduction.

According to him, troops also responded to another distress call that bandits had stormed the Federal School of Forestry Mechanization, Afaka, Igabi Local Government Area of the state with aim of kidnapping the staff and students.

“The troops swiftly moved to Afaka and decisively engaged the armed bandits.

“Following the fire fight, troops were able to rescue 180 persons, comprising of 132 male students, 40 female students and 8 civilian staff,” he said.

Yerima said the bandits were said to have broken into the institution by breaching the perimeter fence of the school.

He added that the rescued students had been evacuated to a safe place while the injured are presently receiving medical attention at a military facility.

“Meanwhile, combined team of Army, Air Force, Police and DSS are currently combing the forest in pursuit of the bandits,” he said. (NAN)

