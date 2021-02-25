Troops foil Boko Haram attack, rescue passengers in Auno

The Nigerian troops have foiled an attack from Boko Haram and ISWAP and rescued passengers along the Maiduguri-Damaturu highway in the Auno axis of Borno State.

Aside from repelling the insurgents’ attack, a military intelligence officer told PRNigeria that several passengers onboard commercial vehicles along a major road in Auno were also rescued by troops, after the terrorists’ onslaught.

Troops from 212 Battalion Garrison, Jakana, Goni Masari and Auno were quickly mobilised to the scene and escorted some of the passengers to Damaturu and Maiduguri.

The intelligence source said: “The terrorists, who came in dozens, were all dressed in black, with militarized gun trucks. They also carried other lethal weapons. Some of them painted their faces with charcoal.

“They daringly invaded the area with the intention to abduct many passengers and attack a military formation.”

Another source who was at the scene said: “Two commercial gulf vehicles, filled with passengers that arrived the scene were caught up in the ambush, together with a truck and a Hummer bus from Borno Express.

“However, one gulf vehicle was set ablaze as passengers ran away for dear lives.

“While some of the troops chased the terrorists away others protected the highway and escorted the passengers.”

PRNigeria could not confirm if the terrorists succeeded in abducting some of the passengers before the arrival of the troops

By PRNigeria