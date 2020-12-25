Troops foil bandit attacks on commuters, neutralize others in Plateau, Benue, Taraba

By Chimezie Godfrey

The troops of Operation Whirl Stroke have foiled bandit attacks on commuters and neutralized others in Plateau, Benue and Taraba States.

The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Defence Headquarters Abuja, Maj Gen John Enenche disclosed that the troops equally arrested bandits and recovered arms and ammunition.

Gen. Enenche stressed that in continuation of efforts to rid the North Central Zone of armed bandits and other criminal elements as well as to ensure a peaceful Yuletide season, troops of Operation Whirl Stroke intensifies the tempo in their operations.

He said,”On 24 December 2020, troops of Operation Whirl Stroke deployed at Udei general area, while on routine patrol along Markudi – Lafiya Road foiled an attempted armed bandits’ attack on passengers traveling from Bayalsa State to Jos.

“The criminals who mounted an illegal check-point on the Road, stopped the commercial vehicle to rob the commuters.

“However, own troops intervened promptly with superior firepower and forced the criminals to flee in disarray.

“Thereafter, troops provided armed escort for the commuters from the scene to Lafiya to enable them proceed with their journey.”

The Coordinator also revealed that troops deployed at Zaki Biam and Ukum, while on fighting patrol, responded to a distress call on bandits’ activities at Dyom Village in Borokiyo Council Ward of Ukum Local Government Area of Benue State.

According to him, troops swiftly mobilized to the scene where they had contact and engaged the criminals, forcing them to flee.

He said that the troops however, followed the bandits in hot pursuit and neutralized 2 of them, while some others escaped with gunshot wounds.

Gen Enenche said during the encounter, troops recovered some arms and ammunition and a motorcycle.

He said that the Military High Command commended the troops for their efforts and further encouraged them to remain committed to the course.

He assured that the troops have continued to maintain routine and confidence building patrols in the Zone.