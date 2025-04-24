Troops foil attack on Plateau community, arrest 2 suspects

Troops of Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) have foiled an attack by gunmen on Teagbe Community in Bassa Local Government Area (LGA) of Plateau.



By Polycarp Auta

Troops of Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) have foiled an attack by gunmen on Teagbe Community in Bassa Local Government Area (LGA) of Plateau.



Major Samaon Zhakom, the Media Officer of OPSH, disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen on Thursday in Jos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that barely two weeks ago, gunmen attacked Zike and Kimakpa communities in Bassa.

The attackers killed scores, destroyed houses, farmlands and other properties.

Zhakom, who said that the incident occured on Wednesday night, disclosed that two suspects were arrested in connection with the attack.

“Troops of OPSH have foiled a criminal attack on Teagbe village in Bassa LGA.

“The attack which occurred on April 23 , was resisted by our troops who responded to a distress call from residents of the community.

“Troops swiftly mobilised to the scene, made contact with the attackers who fled towards an adjoining high-ground, and neutralised one of the assailants during a gun duel.

“Further combing of the environment led to the arrest of two suspects who are currently undergoing interrogation,”he said.

Zhakom also disclosed that troops neutralised three suspected armed robbers on the Katnan- Buratali Road, Kadarko District of Wase LGA.

He said that one locally fabricated pistol was recovered from the scene of the incident.(NAN)