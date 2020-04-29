Troops engage Boko Haram terrorists in week long operation

By Lesley Muosowo Otu

In the ongoing war against terrorism, the troops of Sector 1 Operation Lafiya Dole, has engaged the Boko Haram terrorists, in fierce encounter in the Northeast.

This was stated in a press statement signed by the Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Major Gen. John Enenche on Wednesday.

Enenche stated that within the period from 22 April, 2020, troops of 121 Task Force Battalion while in ambush position, made contact with Boko Haram terrorists at crossing point Pulka-Firgi road and engaged the enemies in a operations that lasted for seven days.

“During the operation, one terrorist was killed and one loaded AK 47 rifle recovered in addition to a motorcycle painted in Military colour along with one locally fabricated hand grenade were also recovered.

“In a similar operation, on 24 April, 2020, troops deployed at Gwoza while on night ambush, came in contact with terrorists attempting to cross through the Mandara mountains to Sambisa Forest and in the exchange of fire fight, neutralised 2 terrorists while several others escaped in disarray with gunshot wounds. Also recovered were a bicycle and two copies of the Holy Qur’an with assorted clothing items.

“In the same vein, on 27 April, 2020, troops in blocking position at Izge Response Area received information of Boko Haram attack at Yenegu village about 5 kilometres from own troops location.

“On receipt of the information, the dogged troops swiftly mobilised and engaged the Boko Haram terrorists who fled due to superior fire power from the troops. No casualty was recorded by own troops while 2 terrorists were neutralised”, the statement reads.

Enenche added that: “Consequently, while the 26 TF Bde troop was hammering the terrorists along the mandara mountains, the gallant troops deployed at Kumshe under 21 Special Armoured Brigade engaged Boko Haram terrorists who attacked their location on 22 April, 2020.

“Unfortunately in the process, one soldier paid the supreme sacrifice while another sustained gunshot wound. However, 3 Boko Haram terrorists were neutralised with one motorcycle captured, as others were suspected to have fled with life threatening injuries.”

According to the statement, on 24 April, 2020, troops conducted ambush operations along Firgi general area and made contact with Boko Haram terrorists with no casualty on own troops while items recovered includes one Ak 47 rifle, 2 motorcycles and two bicyles.

“Consolidating on the gains of the successes so far achieved, troops in another ambush operation on 26 April 20 made contact with Boko Haram terrorists food supply party near their crossing point at Miyanti.

“The criminals were engaged with a soldier sustaining minor injury while 3 terrorists were killed and four carts conveying several food items and clothing destroyed at the location.

“While on general clearance operations within Sector 1 AOR, troops were led on clearance operations to Bula Shatane village 15 Kilometres from Bama and came in contact with Boko Haram terrorists who fled on sighting the ferocious troops advancing towards their location with heavy gun fire. The village was successfully cleared while all makeshift houses were destroyed”, the statement further read.

Enenche further stated that due to the ongoing offensive action within the Sector AOR, on 23 April 2020, 2 members of the Boko Haram terrorists came out from Bula Bello and Yerimari Gana and surrendered to own troops deployed at Bama.

“The two surrendered terrorists were handed over to Military Intelligence Regimen who during preliminary investigation revealed that the sustained military operations by land and air made them to surrender.

“While on 21 April 2020, a total of 19 IDPs arrived Army Super Camp 6 Bama from Jebe village. The IDPs were searched, screened and accommodated at own holding facility pending the conclusion of preliminary investigation. However, the IDPs were fed while the minors were administered with polio vaccines.

“In summary about 11 Boko Haram terrorists criminals were neutralised with some surrendering, while many escaped with injuries and equipment and supplies destroyed”, said Enenche.