Troops eliminate terrorists in Yadi forest, Kaduna

By Chimezie Godfrey

Troops of the Nigerian Army conducting deep clearance operations into Yadi Forest in Kaduna State have on Tuesday smoked out terrorists hibernating in the remote forest general area, resulting in a significant clamp down of their activities in the forest.

The Army Spokesperson, Major General Onyema Nwachukwu made this known in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

Nwachukwu stated,”During the operation, troops encountered an ambush staged by the terrorists’, but swiftly responded with heavy volume of fire neutralizing one of them, while others scattered in disarray.

“In the encounter, the gallant troops recovered 2 Ak 47 Rifles, 6 Ak 47 Magazines, 5 rounds of 7.62mm Special ammunition, 331 rounds of 7.62mm x 54 PKT Machine Gun ammunition, and 2 PKT Machine Gun ammunition links. Other items recovered include 3 Motorbikes, 2 Power Generating sets, 2 Desert Camouflage, a pair of Desert boots, Leg and hand chains used for fastening kidnap victims, 9 Baofeng Radios with 9 Chargers, one Talisman vest, an International Passport, 2 Voter’s cards and 2 National Identity cards, among other items.”

Nwachukwu said troops have destroyed the terrorists’ camps, which were carefully concealed along the river lines.

“The troops are still on the trail of the fleeing terrorists to rid the forest of terrorists’ activities in a renewed effort to restore peace and stability.

“We urge the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to security agencies, as we work together to combat terrorism in our country,” he stated.