Troops Eliminate Terrorist Kingpin, Recover Arms in Zamfara

In a series of coordinated operations, troops of the 1 Brigade, Sector 2 Joint Task Force North West, under Operation Fansan Yamma, have neutralized a notorious terrorist kingpin, Sani Rusu, and dealt significant blows to terrorist groups operating in Zamfara State.

By Chimezie Godfrey

In a series of coordinated operations, troops of the 1 Brigade, Sector 2 Joint Task Force North West, under Operation Fansan Yamma, have neutralized a notorious terrorist kingpin, Sani Rusu, and dealt significant blows to terrorist groups operating in Zamfara State.

On January 4, 2025, troops conducted a fighting patrol to Bamamu Village in Tsafe Local Government Area (LGA), where they encountered and neutralized Sani Rusu, a key figure in the region’s terrorist activities.

In a separate operation the same day, based on credible intelligence, troops ambushed terrorists at Kwanar Jollof in Shinkafi LGA. Several terrorists were neutralized, while others sustained severe injuries. The operation led to the recovery of one AK-47 rifle, one G3 rifle, eight rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, four rounds of 7.62mm NATO ammunition, three magazines, and three motorcycles.

The Air Component of Operation Fansan Yamma also intensified strikes against terrorist enclaves. On December 30, 2024, airstrikes targeted a terrorist meeting led by notorious kingpin Bello Turji between Fakai and Kware areas of Shinkafi LGA. Follow-up strikes on January 2, 2025, targeted Maikaman Rini in Sububu Forest, hitting the camp of another terrorist leader, Ibrahim Chumo.

Ground troops further engaged Bello Turji’s camp in Chida, Shinkafi LGA, on January 5, 2025. Aerial surveillance confirmed significant casualties among the terrorists, with hideouts destroyed and many insurgents injured.

Operation Fansan Yamma has reaffirmed its commitment to eradicating terrorism in the region. The Joint Task Force urged continued cooperation from residents to ensure peace and security across its operational theatre.

The military leadership, through Lieutenant Colonel Abubakar Abdullahi, Coordinator of the Joint Media Coordination Centre, commended the troops’ efforts and assured the public of their unwavering dedication to securing Zamfara and its environs.