Troops eliminate terror kingpin Abu Fatima in Borno – Army

By Hamza Suleiman



The Nigerian Army has confirmed the killing of a notorious terrorists’ commander, Amir Abu Fatima, during a special military operation in the Kukawa axis of northern Borno.

The confirmation was made in a statement posted on the official X (formerly Twitter) handle of the Nigerian Army on Friday.

The op

eration, which was conducted in the early hours of the day, was executed by Special Forces of 19 Brigade under Sector 3 of Operation Hadin Kai, targeting insurgents hideouts in Lake Chad region.

A reliable military source also told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the operation was a “precision decapitation strike,” aimed at neutralising Abu Fatima, who had been on the most-wanted list of security agencies due to his role in orchestrating multiple high-profile attacks in the Lake Chad Basin.

The military source further said that the elite troops infiltrated the terrorists enclave and engaged the fighters in a fierce firefight.

“Abu Fatima was critically wounded and captured alive but later died from excessive bleeding due to gunshot wounds,” the source added.

The source further disclosed that his second-in-command, as well as several bomb-makers and foot soldiers, were also neutralised during the operation.

Items recovered from the terrorists include several AK-47 rifles, loaded magazines, components for Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), and other military-grade weapons.

The sources described the success of the operation as a major tactical and psychological blow to terrorists’ networks operating within the region.(NAN)www.nannews.ng