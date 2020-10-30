The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) said several Boko Haram/Islamic States for West African Province (ISWAP) terrorists were neutralised by troops of Operation Lafiya Dole (OPLD) between Oct. 22 and Oct. 29. The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. John Enenche, stated this on Friday in Abuja, while giving the weekly update on military operations in the North East. Enenche said that the land and air components of OPLD conducted several operations across the theatre during the period. He said that the troops executed attacks on terrorists’ hideouts, repelled attacks on troops’ locations and forestalled attack on Internally Displaced Persons’ (IDPs) convoy.

According to him, the superior firepower of the troops resulted in decimation of several terrorist elements, while 13 of their fighters were killed at Mallam Fatori, Ngwuri Gana and Jumacheri towns in Borno. “Large caches of arms and ammunition as well as materials meant to produce Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDS) and two gun-trucks were captured from the terrorists. “Also recorded during the period, troops successfully repelled three separate attacks by the BHT/ISWAP terrorists at Magumeri, Gajiram and Damboa in Borno. “In the encounters, a total of 13 terrorists were killed in contact and, arms and ammunition were recovered. This is additional to the 22 of the terrorists killed at Damboa,’’ he said. The coordinator also disclosed that troops successfully foiled terrorists’ attack on a convoy of vehicles conveying IDPs from Maiduguri to Baga town killing three terrorists during the period.

He added that the air component of OPLD also scored devastating hits in multiple waves of attacks on various terrorists’ locations across the north east theatre. According to him, air strikes executed on terrorists’ hideouts at Ngosike Village, a settlement in the fringes of the Sambisa forest resulted in killing of several fighters. “Another laudable success was recorded during air strikes on Ngwuri Gana Village near Damasak in the northern part of Borno State, where terrorists assembled in preparation for attack against nearby troops’ locations. “Scores of terrorists were neutralised and their facilities destroyed. “These were achieved with the help of credible intelligence reports and the Air Task Force Intelligence Surveillance Reconnaissance missions that revealed terrorists’ activities in the locations,’’ he said. (NAN)