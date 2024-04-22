Troops eliminate scores of terrorists in Niger ambush

Troops of 1 Division of the Nigeria Army eliminated several terrorists who ambushed them on Friday while on fighting patrol to Karaga Village in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger.

Two officers and four soldiers were lost to the ambush, however, Director, Army Public Relations, Maj.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, stated on Sunday in Abuja.

He stated that some of the terrorists’ equipment were recovered.

Nwachukwu added that the General Officer Commanding 1 Division and Commander “Operation Whirl Punch’’, Maj.-Gen. Landers Saraso, had sent condolences to the families of the deceased personnel on behalf of the Chief of Army Staff.

He stated that Maj.-Gen. Saraso had assured that the unfortunate loss of personnel would be avenged as troops were currently trailing terrorists who fled from the encounter.

Saraso also urged the people of Niger to go about their legitimate and lawful activities and reassured that the Nigerian Army and other security agencies would ensure their protection at all times.

“In line with customs and traditions, the Nigerian Army has contacted the Next-of-Kin of the fallen heroes while burial has been conducted for the deceased Muslim personnel with the approval of their family members.

“Niger State’s Deputy Governor, Alhaji Ahmed Ketso, Maj.-Gen. Aligbe, Maj.-Gen. Saraso and other senior officers visited the two soldiers wounded in the ambush as they were receiving treatment at a military hospital.

“They also paid condolence visits to the families of the deceased.

“We urge the people of Niger and contiguous states to continue to avail the Nigerian Army and other security agencies with actionable and timely information to enhance the operations of the troops,’’ Nwachukwu stated. (NAN)

By Sumaila Ogbaje