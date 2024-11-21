Troops Eliminate Notorious Terrorist Commander Munzur Ya Audu in Northeast

By Chimezie Godfrey

In a decisive victory against insurgency, Nigerian troops have neutralized a notorious terrorist commander, Munzur Ya Audu, during a well-executed operation in the Northeast. The operation, part of ongoing military efforts to eradicate terrorism, was hailed as a significant milestone in the country’s counter-terrorism campaign.

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Edward Buba, disclosed this in a press release on Thursday, emphasizing the military’s unwavering resolve. “The aim of the armed forces in the ongoing counter-terrorism and counter-insurgency war remains to find and destroy terrorists and their cohorts wherever they may be hiding in our country,” he stated.

He highlighted that the operation that led to Audu’s elimination was intelligence-driven. “We recognize the need to continue to act and respond forcefully against terrorists.

“Accordingly, we are collecting intelligence, hunting them, and striking locations in which they are confirmed to be hibernating. For instance troops killed a notorious terrorist commander named Munzur Ya Audu in the NE through well executed operations,” Buba said.

He disclosed that beyond the elimination of Audu, the military achieved significant successes during the past week. Troops neutralized 115 insurgents and arrested 238 suspects linked to terrorism. Additionally, 138 kidnapped individuals were rescued, and logistics bases affiliated with terror groups were dismantled.

He further revealed that troops intercepted oil theft operations worth over ₦921 million in the South-South region while recovering a large cache of arms and ammunition, including 68 AK-47 rifles, three explosives, and over 3,800 assorted rounds of ammunition.

Highlighting the challenges of the campaign, Major General Buba acknowledged the sacrifices made by the armed forces. “We are at war against a cruel and vicious enemy. It is therefore imperative that we degrade their military capability and effectiveness. It is our pride as a force to place ourselves in harm’s way to protect our citizens,” he stated.

The armed forces, according to Buba, remain mission-focused, motivated, and committed to securing the nation. Through targeted airstrikes and ground operations, the military continues to exert pressure on terrorist enclaves, advancing its mission to create a safer Nigeria.