Troops eliminate more terrorists in Yobe, Borno states

Chimezie Godfrey

Troops of Operation Tura Takaibango have eliminated more terrorists and destroyed their enclaves in Yobe and Borno states.

This was disclosed on Tuesday by the Acting Director, Defence Media Operations, Defence Headquarters Abuja, Brig. Gen. Benard Onyeuko.

Onyeuko stressed that troops of Operation TURA TAKAIBANGO a subsidiary Operation of Operation LAFIYA DOLE in the North East has continued to degrade the Boko Haram/Islamic State’s West Africa Province criminals as they eliminate more Boko Haram/ Islamic State West Africa Province terrorists in their enclaves at Chindila town in Yobe State and Mayankari in Borno state respectively.

He said,”On 25 January 2021 at about 1pm, the gallant troops of 233 Bn located at Babangida on an aggressive clearance patrol made contact with Boko Haram criminals at Chindila village.

“The troops engaged the terrorists with fierce volume of fire and neutralized 5 of them in the process while some escaped with gunshots wounds. Items recovered include; 3 x AK 47 Rifles, quantity 5 x Magazines,17 Rounds of 7.62mm ammunition.

“The gallant troops are in pursuit of the enemies and have continued to dominate the general area.”

Onyeuko also revealed that in another development, on 25 Jnauary 2021 at about 4pm, troops of 151 Bn, 202 Bn and elements of Multinational Joint Task Force on fighting patrol made contact with some Boko Haram marauding criminals at Mayankari.

According to him, in a swift and aggressive response engaged the terrorists with heavy gunfire and in the process neutralized 3 Boko Haram criminals while others escaped with gunshot wounds.

He mentioned that items recovered include: 3 x AK 47 Rifles, 1 x Solar panel and 1 x Improvised Explosive Device making equipment.

Onyeuko further said that the troops thereafter destroyed their hideout after the encounter and exploiting the general area in search of the escaped criminals.

He noted that the continuous successes recorded by the gallant troops of Operation TURA TAKAIBANGO against the Boko Haram/Islamic State West Africa Province main hideouts where they plot and carry out their evil acts against civilian targets is an indication of their capitulation and the end of all criminal elements within the North East.

He stressed that the troops of Operation TURA TAKAIBANGO are highly commended once again for their dedication and dexterity in flushing out remnants of the terrorists from their hideouts.

He also encouraged them to continue on the path of the successess so far recorded.

Onyeuko assured the entire populace of the North East region of the Nigerian Army’s renewed vigour and zeal to crush the remnants of Boko Haram/Islamic State’s West Africa Province criminals from their enclaves in this zone.