Troops eliminate Boko Haram commanders, fighters in Lake Chad – DHQ

Troops of Operation Lafiya Dole have eliminated several top commanders and fighters of Boko Haram terrorists group in their various camps at the fringes of Lake Chad in Kukawa Local Government Area (LGA) of Borno.

The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. John Enenche, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

Enenche said that the troops also destroyed several camps used by the terrorists located at Tunbun Gini, Tunbun Nbororo, Tunbun Kayoma, Tunbun Kaza and Tunbun Fulani during the operation.