Troops eliminate BH/ISWAP terrorists, capture equipment in Yobe, Borno

By Chimezie Godfrey

Troops Operation Hadin Kai have killed Boko Haram and Islamic State for West Africa Province elements in fierce encounter at Yobe and Borno States.

The Army Public Relations Officer Brig-Gen Onyema Nwachukwu in a statement revealed that also disclosed that troops recorded this feat in conjunction with members the Civilian Joint Task Force(CJTF).

“Troops 120 Task Force Battalion, Sector 2, Joint Task Force(JTF), North (NE) Operation HADIN KAI(OPHK) in consolidating on their operational feat against Boko Haram(BH) and Islamic State West Africa Province Terrorists (ISWAP) have eliminated the elements in a fierce encounter at Goniri, Yobe State on 29 January 2022.

“In a clearance operation code named “Operation DOMINANCE I, along the insurgents’ route manouvre at Ngirbua village, the gallant troops neutralized two BH/ISWAP terrorists following a ferocious battle, while others, bowing to troops’ superior firepower retreated in disarray.

“The troops recovered one AK 47 Rifle, one FN rifle and a motorcycle. These are aside equipment recovered by troops.

“The troops in conjunction with CJTF are currently, combing the general area to track down the fleeing insurgents.

“Meanwhile, Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province Terrorists in Borno State have suffered a bloody nose on Sunday 30 January 2022, as troops Sector 3 Operation HADIN KAI deployed at Forward Operating Magumeri came in contact with the terrorists while on a fighting patrol around Mallumti general area.

“In the firefight that ensued, the dogged troops neutralized three terrorists and recovered three AK47 Rifles , one magazine, quantity 23 7.62mm special ammunition, one pick-up truck, two solar panels, seven mobile phones, food stuff and provisions, others,” Gen. Nwachukwu stated.

He enjoined the good people Yobe and Borno states to support the troops with actionable information on the movement any insurgent in their localities.

