Troops eliminate bandits, recover ammunition, rustled animals in Zamfara, Katsina

By Chimezie Godfrey

Troops of Operation Hadarin Daji have neutralized bandits and recovered ammunition and rustled animals in Zamfara and Katsina states.

The Director of the Defence Media Operations, Defence Headquarters (DHQ), Maj-Gen Musa Danmadami revealed this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

Danmadami stated that the troops conducted offensive operations to the hideout of some Bandits’ kingpins at Yartasha and Chabi villages in Maru Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

According to him, during one of the operations, troops killed two bandits, arrested one, while the others fled.

He stated,”In the early hours of 8 April 2023, troops of Operation HADARIN DAJI conducted offensive operations to the hideout of some Bandits’ kingpins at Yartasha and Chabi villages in Maru Local Government Area of Zamfara State. Troops made contact with the kingpins and their foot soldiers and in an attempt to escape, troops neutralized two (2 )bandits, arrested one (1) while others fled.”

Danmadami added,”In another development, on the same day troops conducted ambush operations on bandits conveying large quantities of rustled animals at DAN MARKE village in KANKARA Local Government Area of Katsina State.

“Troops in ambush positions neutralized one (1 ) bandits while others fled with gunshots injuries. Troops recovered two (2) AK 47 rifles, one hundred and fifty (150) rustled cattles, forty (40) rustled sheeps amongst other items.”

He said the military high command commended troops of Operation Hadarin Daji and encouraged the general public to avail troops with credible and timely information on criminal activities.