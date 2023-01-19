Troops eliminate bandits in Katsina, Kebbi, Zamfara states

By Chimezie Godfrey

Troops of Operation Forest Sanity on fighting patrol and clearance operation neutralized terrorists in Katsina, Kebbi and Zamfara states.

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Defence Headquarters Abuja, Major General Musa Danmadami in a statement on Thursday disclosed that troops deployed to some local government areas in Katsina, Kebbi and Zamfara states in a firefight killed bandits and recovered arms and ammunition.

He stated,”On 17 Jan 23, troops of Op FOREST SANITY depl at Danali in Danmusa LGA of Kastina State while on fighting ptl along Rd Maidabino- Danmusa encountered and engaged terrorists in a fire fight in which 2 x bandit were neutralized. Also two (2) Ak 47 rifles and three (3) MCs were recovered.

“Also on 18 January 2023, troops of Op FOREST SANITY while on fighting patrol to Dunya in Danmusa LGA of Katsina encountered terrorists at Dangeza Village Tps engaged the terrorists in a fire fight and neutralized one (1), troops also recovered one ( 1 ) AK 47 rifle mounted on a motorcycle with two (2) magazines, and one (1) Baofeng HHR. Additionaly on the same day, troops conducted clearance operation to Malekachi, Munhaye, Awala, Mairairai, Kabari villages in Danko-Wasagu and Maru Local Government Areas of Kebbi and Zamfara States respectively.

“Troops made contact with terrorists at various locations and a fire fight ensued. Following the encounter, troops neutralized seven (7) terrorist , recovered four (4) vehicles and eight (8) motorcycles which were destroyed. Troops also recovered three (3) AK 47 rifles, one (1) SMG, thirty two (32) rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition,one (1) Baofeng radio, two (2) laptops and ten (10) mobile phones amongst others items.

“The military high command commends troops of Operation FOREST SANITY and encourages the general public to avail troops with credible and timely information on criminal activities.”