Troops eliminate 6 terrorists, recover equipment in North East-Official

September 2, 2021 Favour Lashem Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project 0



The Nigerian Army says the troops of the Joint Force, North East Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK), have eliminated six terrorists and recovered cache of arms and ammunition in recent encounters in Borno.
The Director, Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.


Nwachukwu said the troops of 25 Brigade, had on Wednesday, neutralised four terrorists of the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), terrorists who were on espionage on Damboa-Bulabulin- Maiduguri road.
said the terrorists ran into a fighting patrol at Kukawa and were neutralised in the fire fight ensued with the troops.
According to him, the gallant troops recovered four AK 47 rifles and four magazines, each loaded with 30 rounds of 7.62mm (Special), ammunition from the troops after further exploitation.


Nwachukwu also disclosed troops of 195 Battalion, Sector 1 OPHK in conjunction with elements of Joint Force (CJTF), at Dusman-Muna Garage, also eliminated terrorists in an ambush along an identified terrorists crossing point at Musari village.
added the troops also captured and destroyed an ISWAP logistics vehicle conveying assorted goods and contraband items belonging to members of the terrorist group.


“Items recovered by troops from the terrorists’ vehicle are bags of Hemp (Cannabis Sativa), bags of Detergent,120 packets of mosquito coils, 12 mosquito nets and five textile materials.
“Other items recovered are bicycles, bags of beans, a bag of corn and some quantity of fish.


“The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Faruk Yahaya, has commended the troops for their operational exploits and urged them to maintain the aggressive posture, in order to decisively root out the terrorists from their enclaves,” said. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,