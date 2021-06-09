Troops eliminate 6 ISWAP terrorists, capture equipment in Borno

The Nigerian Army says troops of Operation Hadin Kai have eliminated six terrorists of Islamic States West Africa Province (ISWAP), who attempted to infiltrate Dikwa town in Borno on Tuesday.

The Director, Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Mohammed Yerima disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

Yerima said that the terrorist elements mounted on five Gun Trucks, some on motorcycles and other foot soldiers tried to infiltrate the town through Gajibo axis.

He said that the terrorists were met with superior fire power by troops and air bombardment by Air Task Force.

He said the marauding terrorists were thoroughly vanquished, forcing them to withdraw in high state of confusion, abandoning their truck, guns and ammunition.

According to him, items recovered during the encounter include one Gun Truck, eight AK47 rifles, 40 rounds of 7.62mm Special, 39 special ammo, three motorcycles and six magazines.

“To mop up the area, troops conducted exploitation in the early hours of Wednesday in conjunction with the Civilian Joint Task Force and Hunters along the terrorists’ withdrawal routes and recovered 90 rounds of 7.62 mm x 54 on links belonging to the fleeing terrorists.

“Sadly however, three soldiers sustained various degrees of injuries but are in stable condition as they are receiving treatment at the field Ambulance in Dikwa.

“The Chief of Army Staff, Maj.-Gen. Faruk Yahaya, has extended his commendation to the gallant troops over the feat and charges them to remain resolute and steadfast.

“He added that the tempo must be maintained to ensure total obliteration of terrorist groups within the North East region,” he said. (NAN)