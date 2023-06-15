Troops eliminate 42 bandits, apprehend 96 in N/C, NW

By Sumaila Ogbaje

Troops of the armed forces have in the last two weeks eliminated 42 bandits, terrorists and other criminals in various operations in North Central and North West.

The Director, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. Musa Danmadami, made the disclosure on Thursday in Abuja at the bi-weekly news conference on the operations of the armed forces.

Danmadami said that the troops apprehended 13 suspects in Irekpeni community along Lokoja-Kabba-Okene Road in Kogi.

He said the troops recovered a mobile phone containing numbers of four suspected ISWAP terrorists on the watch list of security agencies.

He added that seven kidnappers informants and collaborators were apprehended in Nasarawa Eggon Local Government Area of Nasarawa State following a tip off.

According to him, troops also arrested 86 suspected criminals and rescued nine kidnapped civilians across the two zones within the period.

In North West, Danmadami said the troops of Operations Hadarin Daji and other operations eliminated 38 bandits, apprehended 10 and rescued 24 kidnapped civilians.

He said the troops also recovered 20 AK47 rifles, 92 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 894 rounds of 7.62mm special, 2 PKT gun, 28 AK47 magazines, eight rounds of 9mm ammunition, 83 rounds of 7.62 x 54mm special, five dane guns, and three IEDs.

“Other items include 19 motorcycles, 10 mobile phones, three boafeng radio and 34 cattle.

“Equally, the air component had between June 2 and June 6, conducted air interdiction operation at a terrorist leader’s enclave in Zurmi Local Government Area of Zamfara observed with terrorist activities.

“Accordingly, the target was attacked with rockets neutralising several terrorists.

“Also, on June 4, similar operation was carried within Batsari, Danmusa and Jibia Local Government Areas of Katsina State and Shinkafi Local Government Area of Zamfara following intel on terrorists converging at these locations.

“Consequently, the target areas were engaged with rockets with several terrorist neutralised in the air strikes,” he added. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

