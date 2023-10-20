Troops eliminate 37 terrorists, arrests 95, rescue 53 abductees in one week

By Chimezie Godfrey

Troops have neutralized 37 terrorists, arrests 95, and rescued 53 abductees across the troubled zones of the country.

This was made on Thursday by the Director, Defence Media Operations, Defence Headquarters Abuja, Maj-Gen. Edward Buba.

Maj-Gen Buba said the actions and activities of the armed forces in the ongoing counter insurgency and counter terrorist operations are integral to the plan of focussing military pressure on these terrorist and extremist to cause them to submission.

He said the operations are yielding desired results ranging from denying safe havens to these groups, to the destruction of their command and control facilities as well as training facilities.

He said,”The operations of the last one week, resulted in 37 neutralized terrorists while 95 of them were arrested. Troops also arrested 19 perpetrators of oil theft and rescued 53 kidnapped hostages. In the South South geo-political zone, troops denied oil theft of the estimated sum of Three Billion Three Hundred and Ninety Nine Million Twenty Nine Thousand Eight Hundred and Fifty Naira (N3,399,029,850.00) only.

“Furthermore, troops recovered 100 assorted weapons and 1,207 assorted ammunition. The breakdown are as follows: 45 AK47 rifles, 11 locally fabricated AK47 rifles, 6 pump action guns, 12 dane guns, 2 AK47 rifles loaded with 34 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 2 locally made guns, 2 locally fabricated pistols, 2 locally made revolvers.

“Others are; 925 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 28 rounds of 9mm ammo, 157 live cartridges, 23 magazines, 27 vehicles, 25 motorcycles, 38 mobile phones, 2 HH radios, 2 boafeng radios, 4 bicycles and one tricycle amongst others.

“Troops in the Niger Delta area discovered and destroyed 42 dugout pits, 82 boats, 143 storage tanks, 234 cooking ovens, 56 illegal refining sites, 61 hoses, 17 drums, one pumping machine, 2 outboard engines and one vessel. Troops recovered 6,009,500 litres of stolen crude oil, 425,715 litres of illegally refined AGO, 38,100 litres of DPK and 4,500 litres of PMS.”

Gen. Buba declared that the military is in a good fight and is winning in the war. “Our operations have killed or captured several terrorist and insurgent leaders as well as their facilitators and key associates.

“Accordingly, the insurgents and terrorist are in perpetual mourning as they constantly bury their dead and would continue to do so.

“Our communities across the country have risen to the occasion in exposing these elements and it is making a tremendous impact on operations as they no longer have a hiding place. Consequently, know something, say something , so we can do something,” he said.

