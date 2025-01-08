Troops Eliminate 34 Terrorists, Recover Weapons in Sabon Gari Attack

Troops of the Nigerian Armed Forces successfully repelled an attempted attack by Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) and Boko Haram terrorists on Sabon Gari village in Damboa Local Government Area, Borno State, on January 4, 2025.

By Chimezie Godfrey

According to the Director, Defence Media Operations (DDMO), Major General Edward Buba, the terrorists, riding on motorcycles and gun trucks, had planned a surprise attack to retaliate against recent military operations that led to the death of their commander and combatants. However, the troops, returning from a fighting patrol, thwarted the ambush as the attack began.

Maj-Gen Buba said,”The terrorists were taken unaware when troops on a fighting patrol returning to base foiled their planned attack as soon as it commenced.

“Reinforcement teams, comprising elements of the Civilian Joint Task Force, vigilante groups, and hybrid forces, promptly arrived at the scene, overpowering the terrorists. Despite encountering an improvised explosive device (IED) en route, which injured a vigilante commander, the reinforcement team played a critical role in decimating the fleeing insurgents.

“Additionally, air interdiction by the Air Component of Operation HADIN KAI targeted the fleeing terrorists, resulting in significant casualties. A battle damage assessment confirmed that 34 terrorists were killed, and 23 AK-47 rifles, over 200 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, and other weapons were recovered.

“Sadly, six military personnel lost their lives during the operation. The names of the fallen personnel are being withheld pending the conclusion of administrative procedures to notify their next of kin.”

Maj-Gen Buba reassured Nigerians of the military’s unwavering commitment to defeating insurgency. “The Armed Forces remain resolute in their duty to defeat terrorism and restore peace in the nation,” he said.

This development underscores the ongoing efforts of the Nigerian Armed Forces in combating insurgency and securing communities in the Northeast region.