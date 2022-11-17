Troops eliminate 34 terrorists, as 250 surrender in North-East – DHQ

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Defence Headquarters, (DHQ), Abuja, says over 34 terrorist have been eliminated as 250 with their families surrendered to troops in the North-East part of Nigeria.

Addressing journalists on Thursday in Abuja, during the bi-weekly briefing on troops’ activities and operational successes being recorded in the various operational theaters within the 6 geo-political zones of the Country, the Director, Defence Media Operations, Major General Musa Danmadami said both kinetic and non-kinetic operations were conducted in the various theatres of operations, with significant results recorded in the past two weeks.

According to him, military operations in the North East Zone have been aggressively sustained against the activities of terrorist elements’ within the zone aimed at restoring peace, security and creating an enabling environment for law and order to thrive.

Danmadami therefore revealed that within the time under review, scores of Boko-Haram and ISWAP terrorists have been killed, while he equally disclosed that 250 of them and their family members have surrendered to the superior fire power of military troops.

He said,”Accordingly, troops of operation HADIN KAI conducted operational activities in villages and communities within and around Kaga, Damboa, Bama, Ngazai and Gwoza Local Government Areas of Borno State, which resulted in significant achievement. Notable, Between 4 and 15 November 2022, troops ambushed Boko Haram Terrorists along road Darel Jamel-Kirawa and Awulari village in Bama Local Government Area of Borno State. During the encounter, troops neutralized 5 of the terrorists while others fled with gun shot wounds. Troops further exploited the area and recovered 3 AK47 rifles, 15 rounds of 7.62mm special, 2 hand grenades, 2 fabricated 7.62mm special, 25 empty cases of 7.62mm special, 10 livestock, 9 bicycles as well as rescued 6 civilians earlier abducted by the terrorists.

“In another development, troops in conjunction with Civilian Joint Task Force conducted artillery fire bombardment as well as clearance operations of Mulimari village in Damboa Local Government Area of Borno State on 8 November 2022, following intelligence on the convergence of Boko Haram/Islamic State of West Africa Province terrorists at the location, troops engaged the terrorists who fled the area. Troops exploited the area and recovered 3 AK47 rifles, 8 bicycles among other items.

“Also, on 3 November 2022, troops arrest a notorious Boko Haram Terrorist logistic supplier who has been on troops watch list at his residence in Damboa Town Damboa Local Government Area of Borno State. Equally, on 7 November 2022, troops arrested a Boko Haram/Islamic State of West Africa Province terrorists collaborator in Kwaya Kusar Local Government Area of Borno State, with the sum of Eight Million, Two Hundred and Fifty Nine Thousand, Five Hundred and Ten Naira (N8,259,510.00) only in his possession. Troops equally, arrested 8 other Boko Haram/Islamic State of West Africa Province logistics supplier at different locations within the theatre with items which includes; 61 jerricans of 30 litres of Premium Motor Spirit, various food items and medical supplies as well as other sundry items. Similarly, troops arrested a suspected Boko Haram/Islamic State of West Africa Province collaborator at Maire in Geidam Local Government Area of Yobe State with the sum of N5,000,000.00 in his possession.

“Also, on 8 November 2022, troops arrested a Boko Haram/Islamic State of West Africa Province terrorist with his family members while on transit along Gubio Damasak in Gubio Local Government Area of Borno State. Items recovered from the terrorist include 20 cartons of noodles, 3 bags of beans, 21 bags of groundnut, 3 carton of maggi cubes and a bag of sugar. Other items recovered include, 4 bags containing clothes, mobile phones and the sum of Five Hundred and Fifty Seven Thousand Six Hundred Naira (N557,600.00) only. In the same vein troops also rescued 29 family members of the Boko Haram Terrorists at Dissa village in Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno State. The rescued family members comprises of 2 adult male, 15 adult females and 12 children.

“Consequently, within the weeks in focus, troops recovered 8 AK47 rifles, 5 hand grenades, 50 rounds of 7.62mm special, 19 motorcycles, 16 bicycles, 1 vehicle, 8 mobile phones, 89 rustled cattle, the sum of Thirteen Million, Eight Hundred and Sixty Three Thousand Two Hundred Thirty Naira (N13,863,230.00) and 71 jerrycans of 30 litres of Premium Motor Spirit.

“Troops also neutralized 13 terrorists, arrested 10 and rescued 41 civilians while a total of 250 Boko Haram Terrorist/Islamic State of West Africa Province members and their families comprises of 43 adult males, 80 adult females and 121 children surrendered to the troops at different locations within the theatre. All recovered items, arrested Boko Harm Terrorists were handed over to the appropriate authority for further action while the surrendered terrorists with their family members and rescued civilians are being profiled for further action.”

He added that the land and air component of Operation Safe Haven in a coordinated operation conducted clearance operation at an identified bandits camps in Magama and Dajin Mada forest near Mansur village in Alkaleri Local Government Area of Bauchi State on 4 November 2022.

“During the operation 3 suspected bandits were neutralized while others escaped with injuries. Also, the bandits camps were destroyed and over 200 rustled cattle were recovered during the operation.

“Furthermore, the air component of Operation HADIN KAI have continued with series of air strikes to clear the remnants of terrorists and insurgent as well as denying them freedom of movement within the North East region. Accordingly, between 4 and 5 November 2022, the air component conducted air interdiction operation at Belowa and Ngwuri Gana in Abadan and Bama Local Government Areas of Borno State respectively.

“Precisely, on 5 November 2022, an air interdiction operation was conducted at Belowa in Abadan Local Government Area of Borno State, following intelligence on the convergence of some Boko Haram Terrorist/Islamic State of West Africa Province leaders and their fighters from surrounding area for a meeting on a planned attacks on a likely location within the general area.

“Consequently, the location was bombarded; after which 2 vehicles observed to be conveying about 13 injured terrorists that survived the initial strike to another hideout were equally struck, neutralizing the terrorists. Feedback after the strikes revealed that Mallam Ali Kwaya, who is a key member of the Islamic State of West Africa Province Shura Council and Mallam Bukar Mainoka were among those neutralized in the strikes,” he said.

He added that similar air interdiction was carried out same day at Ngwuri Gana in Bama Local Government Area of Borno State, based on intelligence of the convergence of a large group of Islamic State of West Africa Province insurgents in 15 trucks who were armed with assorted weapons, arriving from different locations within Bama Local Government Area of Borno State, to attack an unspecified location within the general area, accordingly the location was bombarded.

According to him, feedback revealed that scores of the terrorists were neutralized, and all their structures and vehicles engulfed in fire.

Danmadami further stated that troops equally recorded notable successes in their operations in the North-West,North- Central, South-West, and South-South zones of the country.

He therefore convey the commendations of the military high command on troops efforts in the various theatres of operation across the nation, as he equally acknowledged the media and appreciated the general public for their cooperation with the military and other security agencies in the fight against insecurity across the troubled zones of Nigeria.

“The media community is also acknowledged for their partnership and continued cooperation with the military and other security agencies, in our quest to restore peace and security to our dear Country.

“Also, the entire populace is hereby appreciated, for the support given to the Armed Forces and other security agencies in the conduct of our operations, while also urging them to continue to provide prompt and creditable information on the activities of terrorists and other criminal elements, in their respective areas,” Danmadami said.

