Troops eliminate 3 bandits recover arms, ammunition in Zamfara

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) says troops eliminated 3 terrorists and recovered arms and ammunition in Zamfara state.

The Director, Defence Media Operations, Maj-Gen Musa Danmadami disclosed this in a statement on Sunday.

He said troops embarked on ambush operation to bandits crossing point at Anka, which resulted to a fire fight and consequently neutralized three bandits.

He said,”Troops of Operation HADARIN DAJI today 30 April 2023 conducted ambush operation to bandits crossing point at ANKA, a point leading to DAN KAMPANI in ANKA Local Government Area of ZAMFARA State.

“Troops made contact with bandits and following a fire fight, neutralized three (3) terrorists. Items recovered are; one (1) PKT gun with forty eight (48) rounds of 7.62mm x 54 ammunition, three (3) AK 47 rifles, three (3) magazines with sixty three (63) rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition and 3 motorcycles.

“The military high command commends troops of Operation Hadarin Daji and encourages the general public to avail troops with credible and timely information on terrorist and all criminal activities within their area.”