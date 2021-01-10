Troops eliminate 28 terrorists, capture arms, ammunition in Yobe

By Chimezie Godfrey

Troops of the newly launched Operation Tura Takaibango, a subsidiary Operation of Operation Lafiya Dole have eliminated 28 Boko Haram terrorists in Yobe state.

The troops equally recovered a large cache of arms and ammunition, including a Boko Haram gun truck, while another gun truck was destroyed with its occupants.

This was disclosed by the Acting Director, Defence Media Operations, Defence Headquarters Abuja, Brig. Gen. Bernard Onyeuko.

Gen. Onyeuko stressed that the troops of Operation Tura Takaibango have continued to obliterate elements of Boko Haram/Islamic State’s West Africa Province criminals with uncommon ferocity in the North East.

He said,”Latest encounter with the marauding Boko Haram criminals occurred on 9 January 2021 at Gujba LGA of Yobe State where the Gallant troops identified and encircled a Boko Haram criminals Ambush site.

“The troops from HQ Sector 2 who were led by the Commander Sector 2 and later reinforced by troops from 27 TF Bde Buni Gari and Special Forces Training School Buni Yadi tactically out-manoeuvered the criminals and engaged them with superior firepower resulting in high casualty on the terrorists.

“In the aftermath of the decisive encounter, 28 Boko Haram Terrorists were neutralized while few others are believed to have escaped with gunshot wounds.

“In the same vein, one Boko Haram Gun Truck was destroyed with its occupants while another Gun Truck was captured from the fleeing criminals.”

Gen. Onyeuko also said that other equipment captured from the criminals include; 2 Anti Aircraft Guns, 13 AK 47 Rifles, 4 extra magazines, and a Vulcanizing Machine.

He, however, disclosed that one gallant soldier paid the supreme price while one other soldier was wounded during the encounter.

According to him, the wounded soldier has been evacuated to a military medical facility and is responding positively to treatment.

The General stressed that the renewed onslaught against the remnants of Boko Haram/Islamic State’s West Africa Province criminals by the dogged troops of Operation Tura Takaibango is indicative of the end of all criminal elements within the North East.

He said that the troops of Operation Tura Takaibango are highly commended for their dedication and determination in flushing out remnants of the terrorists from their hideouts.

He further encouraged them not to relent but build on the successes recorded.

Gen. Onyeuko assured the entire populace of the North East region of the Nigerian Army’s renewed vigor and determination to crush the remnants of Boko Haram/Islamic State’s West Africa Province criminals from their enclaves in this zone.