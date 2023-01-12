Troops eliminate 25 terrorists, arrest 18, as 377 surrender in North-East – DHQ

By Chimezie Godfrey

In continuation of its efforts to end insecurity in the country, the Military have neutralized 25 terrorists, while 377 of them and their family members surrendered within the last 3 weeks in the North – East zone.

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Defence Headquarters (DHQ), Abuja, Major General Musa Danmadami made this known at the bi-weekly briefing held on Thursday.

Danmadami who noted that troops of Operation Hadin Kai within the period under review conducted kinetic and non-kinetic operations in the mountains, villages in Borno state, Maiduguri metropolis and some parts of Adamawa state with significant results, equally disclosed that troops also arrested 18 terrorists and rescued 47 adopted civilians, among other notable achievements in the zone.

He also disclosed that large cache of arms and ammunition, as well as cash, among other things were equally recovered from the terrorists.

He said,”Troop of Operation HADIN KAI have sustained and continued to dominate their general areas of operation. Operational activities were conducted in villages, forest, mountains, towns and cities of Bama, Gwoza, Konduga, Mafa, Monguno, Biu, Kukawa, Damboa, Ngala, Nganzai, Tarmuwa and Magumeri Local Government Areas as well as Maiduguri metropolitan city of Borno State. Operations were also conducted at Nguru, Karasuwa and Gujba Local Government Areas of Yobe State as well as Madagali and Song Local Government Areas of Adamawa State in the North East region of the country geared toward denying Boko Haram Terrorist/Islamic State of West Africa Province and their other criminal elements freedom of actions and restore normalcy to the zone. Between 23 and 30 December 2022, troops on fighting patrols, ambushed Boko Haram Terrorist/Islamic State of West Africa Province terrorists at different locations within the theatre of operation. During the encounter with the terrorists at Kwatara village in Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno State, following the fire fight troops neutralized 5 terrorists while their admin leader at Guduf identified as Umate Usman was captured with gunshot wounds.

“Troops also had a meeting engagement with terrorist close to their deployment at Ngoshe in Gwoza Local Government Area. During the engagement troops neutralized 5 terrorists while other fled. Troops recovered one AK 47 rifle, 20 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 10 rounds of locally fabricated 7.62mm special, 10 refilled ammo, 2 hand grenade among other items. Equally, troops made contact with terrorist along Gamboru-Logomani in Ngala Local Government Area. During the encounter, troop neutralized 3 terrorists while other fled with gunshot wounds. Troops exploited the area and recovered 2 AK47 rifles, 1 FN rifle, 1 RPG tube and bomb, 94 rounds of 7.62mm belted NATO, 66 rounds of 7.62mm special, 30 rounds of 5.56mm ammunition and 6 motorcycles. Also, following an encounter with terrorists at Bulge village in Konduga Local Government Area of Borno State, troops neutralized 4 terrorists while other fled. Troops recovered 2 PKT machine guns, 2 FN rifles, 15 rounds of 7.62mm NATO and a belt link containing 60 rounds of 7.62 x 51mm ammunition.

“Furthermore, Troops also had meeting engagement with terrorists while on patrol at Ngalzama village in Gujba Local Government Area of Yobe State and Hymbula in Madagali Local Government Area of Adamawa State. During these encounter troops neutralized 7 terrorists while other fled in disarray. Troops exploited the general areas and recovered 4 locally fabricated AK 47 rifles and 20 rounds of 7.62mm special. Also, on 28 December 2022, troops acting of human intelligence conducted cordon and search operation at a suspected Boko Haram Terrorist/Islamic State of West Africa Province terrorists POL storage point at Gamboru town in Ngala Local Government Area of Borno State. During the operation, troops recovered 19 drums of Automotive Gas Oil and 5 drums of Premium Motor Spirit.

“Also, on 2 January 2023, troops acting on credible information and raided Major Ali village in Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno State. During the operations, the abductors fled on sighting the troops, consequently, troops rescued 35 kidnapped civilians comprising of 7 adult males, 12 adult females and 16 children.

“Cumulatively, within the last 3 weeks troops recovered 21 AK47 rifles, 4 FN rifles, 3 locally pump made action guns, 5 locally made pistols, 3 PKT machine guns, 124 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 139 rounds of 7.62mm special, 29 rounds of 5.56mm ammunition, 140mm bomb, 1 UXO 81mm mortar bomb, 3 RPG tubes and bombs, 5 x 36 hand grenade, 5 dane guns and 5 FN magazines. Other items recovered are, 19 drums of Automotive Gas Oil, 5 drums of Premium Motor Spirit, 10 bags of assorted grains, 10 crates of soft drinks, 150 pieces of used clothing, 50 pieces women fabrics, 50 children wear, 30 pairs of women foot wears, textiles materials, medical supplies, 21 motorcycles, 16 bicycles, 2 grinding machines, 1 tanker loaded with Premium Motor Spirit, 30 rustle cattle, the sum of Nine Hundred and Twenty-Eight Thousand, two Hundred and Fifty Naira (N938,580.00) and other sundry items.

“Troops equally neutralized 25 terrorists, arrested 18 terrorists as well as 21 Terrorist logistics suppliers, 2 terrorist foreign informants and 5 kidnappers. Troops also rescued 47 abducted civilians while a total of 377 Boko Haram Terrorist/Islamic State of West Africa Province terrorists and members of their families, comprising of 52 adult males, 126 adult females and 199 children surrendered to troops at different locations within the theatres of operations. All recovered items, apprehended criminals, rescued civilians were handed over to the appropriate authority for further action while the captured terrorists and surrendered Boko Haram Terrorist/Islamic State of West Africa Province terrorists and members of their families are being profiled for further action.

“Equally, the air component of Operation HADIN KAI conducted series of air interdiction operations at terrorists hideout, enclaves and camps. Notably, on 22 December 2022, an air interdiction operation was conducted at terrorists enclaves at Suwa, Arina Woje and Amchile in Marte Local Government Area of Borno State. The battle damage assessment revealed that several terrorists were neutralized with their structures destroyed in the strikes.”

He added,”In related development the air component of Operation HADIN KAI conducted air interdiction operation at Mazuri in Southern Lake Chad region and Gabchari located in Gazuwa area of Borno State on the 7 January 2023. The air interdiction operation was conducted base on credible intelligence that revealed that good a numbers of terrorists had relocated to the area following recent flooding of the Tunbuns in the Lake and the current infighting between the terrorist factions. Consequently, the location was bombarded and feedback revealed that scores of the terrorists were neutralized with all their structure destroyed. Similar operation was also carried out at Gabchari located in Gezuwa area following credible information that the location was a Boko Haram hideout. Information revealed that some terrorists who survived the air strikes at Mantari on 20 December 2022 were receiving medical treatment at the location. Accordingly, the location was equally bombarded with confirmed information that several of the terrorists were neutralized in the strikes while their facilities were also destroyed.”

Danmadami stressed that troops also recorded significant achievement in the fight against insecurity in the North-Central, North-West, South-South, and South-East zones of the country.

The General conveyed the commendation of the military high command to troops efforts in the various theatre of Operation across the nation, urging them not to leave any stone unturned in ensuring that insecurity is brought to an end across the troubled zones of the country.

He also commended the general public for their support to the Armed Forces and other security agencies,while urging them to continue to cooperate with the military by providing prompt and credible infirmation that would lead to the defeat of insurgency and other sundry security challenges in the country.