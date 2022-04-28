Troops eliminate 23 terrorists as 1,159 surrender in 3 weeks

The Defence Headquarters says the troops of Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK) eliminated more than 23 terrorists, rescued 619 victims and forced 1,159 terrorists to surrender within three weeks in the North East.

The Director, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. Bernard Onyeuko, said this while briefing newsmen on the operations of the armed forces in the last three weeks on Thursday in Abuja.

Onyeuko said the troops onslaught against the terrorists also led to the arrest of 19 others during the period under review.

He added that the surrendered terrorists and their family members comprised of 164 men, 367 women and 627 children who according to him, have been profiled and handed over to the appropriate authority.

Onyeuko said the troops also neutralised a prominent commander of Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP), Abubakar Dan-Buduma and scores of terrorists at Arina-Woje in Marte Local Government Area of Borno.

He said that a notorious ISWAP informant and logistic supplier, Mallam Abba Lawan was also arrested at Auno town in Konduga Local Government Area during the period.

According to him, the operation led to the destruction of terrorists enclaves and their central workshop where vehicles are fabricated for vehicle borne Improvised Explosive Device (IED).

He said that the operations were conducted across Borno and Taraba with impressive successes.

The defence spokesperson said that troops also killed an unspecified number of ISWAP fighters who attempted attack on Nigerian Petroleum Product Company Depot in Diffa near Nigeria/Niger border.

He said the terrorists were mounted on five gun trucks, adding that the Joint forces of Nigeria and Niger Republic successfully destroyed the gun trucks.

According to him, troops arrested one Abdurrazaq Hudu, a logistics supplier to ISWAP at Mutum Biyu village in Gassol Local Government Area of Taraba.

He added that troops recovered 49 number of AK-47 rifles, 728 rounds of 7.62mm, 4 MG’s, one G3 riffles, three 60mm mortar, one AA gun, one SMG, six Magazines, one hand grenade and one UXO anti tank RPG bomb among others.

“A total of 1,158 terrorists and their families surrendered to own troops within the period under review, comprising 164 men, 367 women and 627 children.

“Also, troops neutralised 23 terrorists, rescued 619 civilians and arrested 19 terrorists.

“All surrendered Boko Haram terrorists, recovered items, rescued civilians and captured terrorists have been handed over to appropriate authorities for further actions,” he said. (nan)

