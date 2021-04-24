Troops eliminate 21 Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists in Geidam

Nigerian Army says troops of Operation Lafiya Dole (OPLD), on Friday eliminated 21 Boko Haram/Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists border town of Geidam Yobe.


Director, Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Mohammed Yerima, a on Saturday , said that troops also a gun truck and other assorted weapons from encounter.


He said troops, are currently conducting ‘Operation Tura Takaibango’ engaged terrorist when they attacked strategic border town on Friday, destroying three communications masts and some shops in the process.


According him, the troops stationed at the town supported by the Air Component of OPLD mounted a hot pursuit and closed up with the terrorists 21 of them in the process.


“The gallant troops successfully a gun truck with an anti aircraft gun mounted on it, eight AK 47 rifles with ten magazines as well as two Rocket Propelled Grenade Bombs and five chargers.


“Other items include over a thousand rounds of different calibres of ammunition, one Commando Mortar Tube, 3 IED blasting devices, tool boxes, communication radios and cell phones among several other items of value,” he said.


Yerima said the troops were still combing the area possible discoveries, adding that most of the terrorists escaped with various degrees of injuries from the resultant encounter.


He disclosed that three soldiers were wounded in the encounter, adding that they were in stable conditions and receiving medical attention in a military facility.


“The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, congratulated the Theatre Commander and troops of OPLD including the Air Component this great achievement.


“The COAS restated the commitment of the Nigerian Army under his leadership ending terrorism and all violent crimes in the North East and other parts of the country.


“He further enjoined the troops sustain the ongoing offensive under Operation Tura Takaibango until this noble goal is attained,” he said. ()

