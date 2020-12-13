Troops eliminate 20 terrorists, capture 4 gun trucks in Borno – Army

The Nigerian Army says its troops of Operation Lafiya Dole on Saturday killed more than 20 Boko Haram terrorists and captured equipment in an attempt to attack Askira Uba in Borno.

The Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, 7 Division Maiduguri, Col. Ado Isa, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday.

Isa said the terrorists who mounted on 15 gun-trucks suspected to have come from Sambisa Forest, approached the town from different directions simultaneously.

He said the troops responded and engaged the criminals with superior fire power, with the terrorists suffering huge losses both in men, materials and equipment.

“Specifically, the troops captured four gun trucks from the criminals while some additional gun trucks were also destroyed by the Air Task Force that responded swiftly.

“Scores of the terrorists were killed and over 20 terrorists’ dead bodies were counted.

“Additionally, three boxer motorcycles, three Anti-Aircraft Guns, two PKT Machine Guns, 10 AK 47 Rifles and 13 Rocket Propelled Grenade (RPG) Bombs as well as large cache of ammunition and other weapons were captured.

Isa said that one soldier was killed while two others were wounded during the encounter, adding that the wounded were stable and responding to treatment.

“May God grant repose to the soul of the dead soldier and quick recovery to the two wounded in action.

“Troops under the guidance of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, will continue to sustain the aggressive, offensive posture to rid the entire North East of remnants of Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists,’’ he said. (NAN)