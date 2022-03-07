Troops eliminate 17 terrorists in Borno

By: Hamza Suleiman

The Nigerian Army says troops of ”Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK)” eliminated 17 Boko Haram/Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists in Damasak, Mobbar Local Government Area of Borno.

Damasak, the main town of the Mobbar Local Government Area, is located

near the confluence of the Yobe River and Komadugu Gana River, adjoining the border with Niger

34 km from Difa in Niger and 3km between Damasak and the border with Niger.

Maj.-Gen. Christopher Musa, Theatre Commander, Operation Hadin Kai, North East Joint Task Force, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Monday in Maiduguri.

The commander said that the unrelenting troops had arrested three other terrorists alive, “he said.

Musa said that the troops also recovered motorcycles and other assorted weapons from the encounter which took place on Sunday.

The commander said that the troops engaged a large number of the terrorists when they attacked a Forward Operational Base located along Walada exit gate, in the town at about 0200hours.

He said that the insurgents met with serious resistance and superior fire power of the gallant troops who engaged them in a heavy gun battle that lasted for hours, forcing the insurgents to withdraw.

Musa explained that the troops, supported by the Air Component of OPHK mounted a hot pursuit and closed up with the terrorists.

While commending them for the great feast, Musa charged the troops to be more decisive and ensure total annihilation of the insurgents.(NAN)

