Troops eliminate 11 Boko Haram terrorists in Gwoza

At least, 11 Boko Haram terrorists were eliminated by Nigerian troops on Sunday night a gunfight with Boko Haram terrorists in Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno .

An intelligence source told PRNigeria that terrorists were eliminated while attempting to attack troops of 192 Battalion, from Gwoza Madara mountain with sporadic gunfire.

Tango 9 troops responded rapidly, by engaging terrorists with a high volume of firepower and instantly neutralised some of them, while others were forced to retreat.

“We have counted at least eleven corpses of the terrorists after exploring the general area. With the aid of heavy firing and mortar bombs, troops engaged them at their mountainous den,” the source said.

The troops, also recovered about a dozen rifles, anti-aircraft gun, , as well as several other from the terrorists.

By PRNigeria

