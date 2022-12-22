Troops eliminate 103 terrorists, as 423 surrender in 3 weeks -DHQ

By Chimezie Godfrey



No fewer than 103 terrorists have been eliminated, while 423 and their families have surrendered to troops within the last 3 weeks, says Defence Headquarters (DHQ) Abuja.



This was revealed by the Director, Defence Media Operations, Major General Musa Danmadami on Thursday during the biweekly briefing on troops activities and operational successes being recorded in the various operational theaters within the 6 geo-political zones of the Country.

Danmadami said in the past 3 weeks, both kinetic and non-kinetic operations were conducted in the various theatres of operations, with significant results recorded, adding that North -East zone, the Land and air components of Operation HADIN KAI have continued to dominate their general area of operation as operational activities were conducted in villages, towns and mountain areas within Damboa, Bama, Gwoza and Konduga, Local Government Areas of Borno State as well as Gulani and Geidam Local Government Areas of Yobe States respectively.

He therefore revealed that within the period under review, the Armed Forces of Nigeria in collaboration with other security agencies neutralized over 103 terrorists, while 402 and families surrendered to troops in the North-East.

He said,”Notably, on 1 December 2022, troops had a meeting engagement with Boko Haram/Islamic State of West Africa State Province terrorists at Waji Roko in Damboa Local Government Area of Borno State. Troops with the support of air component engaged the terrorists and neutralized scores of the terrorists while other fled. Troops exploited the general area and recovered 6 AK47 rifles, 3 FN rifles, 2 QJC guns, 102 rounds of 12.7mm ammunition, 2,152 rounds of 7.62mm special, 20 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 1 RPG tube, 1 HEAP bomb, 1 HEAT bomb and 1 x 36 hand grenade. Troops also recovered one of the terrorist gun truck and destroyed one gun truck.

“Similarly, on 2 December 2022, troops on fighting patrol came in contact with terrorists while exploiting deep into the forest outside Mallam Fatori town in Abadam Local Government Area of Borno State. During the fire fight troops neutralized several terrorists while others fled, troops further exploited the general area and discovered a base with bunkers and over 100 mattresses which were sets ablazed while the air component through air interdiction operation neutralized several terrorists trying to escape from the general area. Troops also recovered 1 mortar tube, 2 mortar tripod stand and 1 x 60mm mortar bomb.

“Also, on 5 December 2022, troops came in contact of Boko Haram Terrorists/Islamic State of Africa Province terrorists while on routine patrol at Komala village in Damboa Local Government Area of Borno State. Following the fire fighter, 3 terrorists were neutralized while others fled, troops exploited the area and recovered 123 belted rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 2 AK47 rifles and magazines loaded with 20 rounds of 7.62mm special. Similarly, on 9 December 2022, troops raided identified Boko Haram Terrorists/Islamic State of Africa Province terrorists hide out at Modu Ajiram in Bula Madagermbe general area in Bama Local Government Area of Borno State and made contact with the terrorists. During the firefight, troops neutralized 5 Terrorists and captured one. Also, on 11 December 2022, troops arrested 4 Boko Haram Terrorists/Islamic State of West Africa State terrorists commanders along Gwoza-Yamteke road in Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno State. It was revealed that they escaped from Sabil Huda in Sambisa forest due to intense bombardment from own troops. Items recovered from terrorists include; 3 AK47 rifles, 1 G3 rifle, 7 AK47 magazines, 1 G3 magazine, 20 rounds of 7.62mm special, 12 rounds of refilled 7.62mm special ammo, 3 bandoliers, 2 mobile phones and the sum of One Hundred and Twenty Five Thousand, Four Hundred Naira (N125,400.00) only among other item.

“Equally, between 3 and 13 December 2022, troops responded to intelligence and arrested a Boko Haram Terrorists/Islamic State of Africa Province terrorists logistic supplier hibernating at Chibok town in Chibok Local Government Area of Borno State. Items recovered from the suspect include 2 cows, 4 rams, 1 cutlass and 2 mobile phones and other sundry items. Troops equally arrested other Boko Haram Terrorists/Islamic State of West Africa Province terrorists logistic suppliers at different locations within the theatre of operations with different types of logistics items. Furthermore, troops also conducted operational activities in Zurukuduk village in Geidam Local Government Area of Yobe State and neutralized 2 terrorists, arrested 3 suspected collaborators with 1 FN rifle and cutlasses among other items. Troops also recovered 2 AK47 rifles, 5 AK47 magazines, 1 x 36 hand grenade and 86 rounds of 7.62mm x 54mm belted ammunition. Likewise on 16 December 2022, troops ambushed Boko Haram/Islamic State of West Africa Province terrorists at a crossing point and neutralized one Commander identified as Abu Ummi and 4 other terrorist. Troops recovered one AK 47 rifle with a magazine loaded with 15 rounds of 7.62 mm special and 6 bicycles.

“Cumulatively, within the weeks in focus, troops recovered 20 AK47 rifles, 2 G3 rifles, 5 FN rifles, 2 QJC guns, 1 gun truck, 2,411 rounds of 7.62mm special, 143 belted rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 1 barreta pistol, 26 AK47 magazines, 4 bandoliers, 4 x 36 hand grenades, 1 x 42 hand grenade, 1 RPG tube, 1 HEAP bomb, 1 HEAT bomb, 1 mortar tube, 2 mortar tripod stands and a 60mm mortar bomb. Other items recovered are 33 motorcycles, 33 bicycles, medical suppliers, 50 pieces of males and females fabrics, bags of grains, jerrycans of groundnut oil, cartons of detergents, the sum of N291,060.00 and other sundry items. Equally, troops neutralized 103 terrorists, apprehended 4 terrorists commanders, arrested 12 Boko Haram Terrorists logistics suppliers and 2 terrorist collaborators as well as 4 terrorists spies.

“Equally, 30 abducted civilians were also rescued while a total of 423 Boko Haram/Islamic State of West Africa Province terrorists and members of their families comprises, of 41 adult males, 126 adult females and 222 children surrendered to own troops at different locations within the theatre. All recovered items, rescued civilians and arrested terrorists have been handed over to the appropriate authority for further action, while the surrendered Boko Haram/Islamic State of West Africa Province terrorists and members of their families are being profiled for further action.”

Danmadami conveyed the military high command’s commendations on troops efforts in the various theatres of operation across the nation.

“The media community is also acknowledged for their partnership and continued cooperation with the military and other security agencies, in our quest to restore peace and security to our dear Country.

“Also, the entire populace is hereby appreciated, for the support given to the Armed Forces and other security agencies in the conduct of our various operations across the country, while also urging them to continue to provide prompt and creditable information on the activities of terrorists and other criminal elements, in their respective areas,” he said.