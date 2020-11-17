Troops dislodge bandits, kidnappers in Katsina, Sokoto

The Defence Headquarters says troops of Operation Accord have once again dislodged some suspected bandits and kidnappers in parts of Katsina and Sokoto States.

The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. John Enenche, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

Enenche said the troops engaged the criminals on Monday following credible intelligence on the presence of kidnappers in Garin Arawa in Tangaza Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

He said the encounter led to the killing of one kidnapper while others escaped with gunshot wounds as well as recovery of one AK47 rifle, one magazine and one motorcycle.