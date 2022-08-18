Troops dislodge bandits’ camp, rescue six hostages in Kaduna

Troops are gaining more grounds in the battle against bandits in Kaduna State.

In the aftermath of the weekend breakthrough, security forces have continued with clearance operations in identified bandit and terrorist enclaves around the state.

Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner,

Ministry of Internal Security and Home, Affairs, Kaduna State disclosed this in a statement Wednesday.

Aruwan said, “From a recent operational feedback to the Kaduna State Government, troops of Operation Forest Sanity in the early hours of Tuesday carried out a raid, and rescue operations, in Kuriga and Manini communities of Chikun local government area.

“According to the report, the troops made contact and engaged bandits at the suspected enclave. After clearing the camp, the troops rescued six kidnapped citizens who were held at the location. The rescued persons are: Sahura Hamisu; Ramlatu Umar; Saudatu Ibrahim; Maryam Shittu; Fatima Shuaibu an Khadijah Mohammed (along with her infant child)”.

The rescued persons have been safely reunited with their families, Aruwan said.

He added that the Kaduna State Government has noted the report, and especially the rescue of six kidnapped citizens, with gratitude. The Government warmly commended the troops, police personnel, intelligence operatives, vigilante members and other security forces, for another successful round of operations.

The Kaduna State Government conveyed its deep appreciation to the Chief of Defence Staff, the Chief of Army Staff, the Chief of Air Staff, the General Officer Commanding, 1 Division Nigerian Army, and the Director General, Department of State Services, for the ongoing wave of onslaughts against criminal enclaves.

“Security forces will continue operations in the general area and other locations of interest across the state,”Aruwan said

